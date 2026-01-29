President Tokayev tasks to address environmental challenges in Almaty

Mayor Satybaldy stated that Almaty’s short-term economic indicator accelerated to 12.8% in 2025. The city paid 6.6 trillion tenge in state tax revenue and mandatory contributions.

New strategic initiatives focused on the city’s polycentric development were presented. The concept includes creation of new points of attraction – modern IT infrastructure, multi-purpose business centers, as well as leisure facilities and improved recreational spaces.

The discussion also outlined the formation of Almaty’s modern transport network, with the development of high-speed transport as the key to boosting population mobility and promoting a sustainable urban environment.

According to Satybaldy, the general layout of Almaty incorporates urban planning solutions, aimed at ensuring good ventilation, optimizing densification in the upper and central parts of the city, as well as tripling green areas to up to 3,800 hectares.

The mayor said the city enhanced its high-quality outdoor lighting by doubling the installed capacity in 2025. A set of measures involving landscaping and urban greening, redevelopment of parks and streets based on unified standards for public space design is envisioned, added Satybaldy.

Reporting on the Almaty mountain cluster project preparation, Satybaldy said that a feasibility study for the merge of Shymbulak and Oi-Qaragai resorts through the Medeu base station is being finalized. If implemented, the project will allow to increase the number of ropeways from 16 to 62, the total length of ski slopes to 250 km, and visitor numbers to up to 40,000 per day.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave directives aimed at continuing economic diversification, improving the environmental situation, establishing a sustainable transport and tourist infrastructure network, as well as enhancing urban environment quality and the population’s quality of life.

