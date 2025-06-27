EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk

    17:22, 27 June 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an expanded-format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Minsk, Belarus, Akorda reports.

    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting discussed the topical issues of development of trade and economic cooperation with the key partners of the EAEU as well as prospects for further expanding interaction in areas such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization and AI.

    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Delivering their addresses were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (via video link), President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as First Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.

    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakhstan took over the presidency of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in 2026.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in Minsk, Belarus. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Belarus Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All