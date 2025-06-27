President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk

The meeting discussed the topical issues of development of trade and economic cooperation with the key partners of the EAEU as well as prospects for further expanding interaction in areas such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization and AI.

Photo credit: Akorda

Delivering their addresses were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (via video link), President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as First Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.

Kazakhstan took over the presidency of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in 2026.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in Minsk, Belarus.