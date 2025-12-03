Tokayev slams E-freight system over delays in document processing

Interaction in the cargo transportation market among all modes of transport must be carried out based on the single digital window system. In 2019, the E-freight system was launched to simplify air cargo transportation procedures. However, its functionality remains limited to this day. There are still cases of delays in document processing, said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that the issue of training professional personnel for the aviation industry is equally urgent.

All these reforms will be impossible without qualified specialists. The industry is facing an acute shortage of personnel, and hundreds of new specialists will be needed every year. This problem requires an immediate solution. I instruct the Government to take measures to reform the personnel training system. Cooperation with international academic institutions should be expanded, and advanced competency centers should be created, stated the Head of State.

In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the strategically important task of developing the country's transport and logistics sector will be under his personal control.

During the meeting, reports were made by Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, president of Almaty International Airport Göker Köse. Attending the meeting were also First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, mayor of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy, chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov, chairman of Samruk Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to develop a concrete package of support measures for domestic cargo carriers over the next 3-5 years.