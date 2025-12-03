President: Developing aircraft fleet is vital in building stable transit air flows

Speaking at a meeting on the development of regional air-cargo hubs, the President highlighted that Kazakhstan is preparing to launch its first National Cargo Airline and must ensure conditions for its effective long-term operation.

“It is necessary to develop a concrete package of measures for the next 3-5 years to support domestic cargo companies. The main goal is to expand multimodal logistics by encouraging businesses to create added value. A key factor in building stable transit air flows is the development of the aircraft fleet,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President also drew attention to the deficit of cargo aircraft in Kazakhstan and called for a more flexible regulatory approach.

“The Government must thoroughly examine the possibility of lifting the restriction on operating cargo aircraft older than 25 years. In the U.S., the average age of FedEx's aircraft is 28 years, while the UPS fleet is averaging 30 years. For the UK’s One Air, it is 33 years. There are many such examples,” noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the development of regional air-cargo hubs.