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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to several citizens

    15:19, 10 November 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree awarding state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to several citizens
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The following state awards were granted to several citizens for major contributions to Kazakhstan's socio-economic and public development:

    • Honorary title Qazaqstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan);
    • Order of El Birligi (Unity of the People);
    • Order of Qurmet (Honor);
    • Medal Eren Enbegi Ushin (For Distinguished Labor);
    • Medal Shapagat (Charity).

      Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 10th Congress of the Qazaq Tili International Society in Astana.
    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Awards Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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