Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to several citizens

The following state awards were granted to several citizens for major contributions to Kazakhstan's socio-economic and public development:

Honorary title Qazaqstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan);

(Honored Worker of Kazakhstan); Order of El Birligi (Unity of the People);

(Unity of the People); Order of Qurmet (Honor);

(Honor); Medal Eren Enbegi Ushin (For Distinguished Labor);

(For Distinguished Labor); Medal Shapagat (Charity).



Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 10th Congress of the Qazaq Tili International Society in Astana.