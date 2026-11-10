Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to several citizens
15:19, 10 November 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree awarding state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
The following state awards were granted to several citizens for major contributions to Kazakhstan's socio-economic and public development:
- Honorary title Qazaqstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan);
- Order of El Birligi (Unity of the People);
- Order of Qurmet (Honor);
- Medal Eren Enbegi Ushin (For Distinguished Labor);
- Medal Shapagat (Charity).
Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 10th Congress of the Qazaq Tili International Society in Astana.