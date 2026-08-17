President Tokayev sets budget priorities for 2027-2029

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Head of the Presidential Administration Roman Sklyar, National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Presidential Assistant for Economic Affairs Nurlan Baibazarov and Finance Minister Madi Takiyev attended the meeting.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the meeting, President Tokayev was briefed on the current state of the economy, the socio-economic development forecast for 2027-2029 and the republican budget indicators for the same period.

Photo credit: Akorda

The president stressed the importance of achieving the country’s economic growth targets by the end of the current year and ensuring a balanced approach to both republican and local budgets.

One of the key priorities identified for the 2027-2029 budget period is the accelerated construction of infrastructure and social facilities, including hospitals, children’s rehabilitation centers, cultural facilities and sports infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Zhantilek Nurtilepuly on his convincing victory at the Qazaqstan Barysy 2026 tournament.