President praises Qazaqstan Barysy champion's 'uncompromising will to win'

As the Head of State noted, the success was the result of Nurtilepuly's sporting prowess and uncompromising will to win.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that prestigious competitions like Qazaqstan Barysy help revive the glorious traditions of the Kazakh people and inspire the younger generation to take up national sports.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Zhantilek Nurtilepuly, a wrestler from the Mangystau region, made a memorable debut at the Qazaqstan Barysy 2026, claiming the gold belt at the nation’s premier Qazaq kuresi tournament.