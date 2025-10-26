EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Austria on National Day

    09:25, 26 October 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on National Day, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the strengthening of political dialogue, trade and economic relations, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Vienna.

    He also expressed confidence that joint efforts will help elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.

    As reported earlier, Heads of foreign states and international organizations have sent congratulatory messages to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s national holiday - Republic Day.

