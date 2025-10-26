Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Austria on National Day
09:25, 26 October 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on National Day, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the strengthening of political dialogue, trade and economic relations, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Vienna.
He also expressed confidence that joint efforts will help elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.
