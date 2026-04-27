President Tokayev sends Freedom Day wishes to South Africa

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and his compatriots on Freedom Day, the national holiday.

The President noted that South Africa is one of Kazakhstan's reliable and important partners on the African continent. He also expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the cooperation built on ties of traditional friendship and mutual understanding will continue to develop for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The Head of State wished Cyril Ramaphosa success in his responsible work and wished the people of South Africa well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent heartfelt congratulations to Willem-Alexander on King’s Day.