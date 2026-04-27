Kazakhstan remains steadfast in further strengthening partnership with the Netherlands, President

In his congratulatory letter, the Head of State expressed confidence that the enduring values of national unity and solidarity reflected in this special holiday will continue to guide the Kingdom along the path of progress and prosperity.

"It is symbolic that your country’s national flower, deeply embedded in Dutch art and culture – the tulip – traces its origins to Kazakhstan and today stands as a graceful reflection of friendship between our nations. We highly value our longstanding relations with the Netherlands and remain steadfast in further strengthening the Kazakh-Dutch partnership in various domains, serving the best interests of our peoples," the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Willem-Alexander continued success in his noble endeavors, as well as happiness and prosperity to the members of the Royal House and the people of the Netherlands.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Peter Magyar on victory in parliamentary elections in Hungary.