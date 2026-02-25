EN
    President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to the Amir of Kuwait

    09:37, 25 February 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the Amir of Kuwait, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to the Amir of Kuwait
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Kuwait.

    The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that bilateral relations - built on strong bonds of friendship and mutual support - will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to his Estonian counterpart President Alar Karis on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

    Kazakhstan and Kuwait Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
