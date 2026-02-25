President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to the Amir of Kuwait
09:37, 25 February 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the Amir of Kuwait, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Kuwait.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that bilateral relations - built on strong bonds of friendship and mutual support - will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
