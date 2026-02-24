Kazakhstan extends Independence Day greetings, hails ties with Estonia

In his congratulatory letter, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the state visit paid by Estonian President Alar Karis last year provided fresh impetus to the promotion of bilateral cooperation by strengthening political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Alar Karis further success in his responsible state activity, and the friendly people of Estonia – wellbeing and prosperity.

