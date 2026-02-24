EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan extends Independence Day greetings, hails ties with Estonia

    15:17, 24 February 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday extended greetings to his Estonian counterpart President Alar Karis on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstan extends Independence Day greetings, hails ties with Estonia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory letter, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the state visit paid by Estonian President Alar Karis last year provided fresh impetus to the promotion of bilateral cooperation by strengthening political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Alar Karis further success in his responsible state activity, and the friendly people of Estonia – wellbeing and prosperity.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Politics Kazakhstan and Estonia Independence day Europe
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All