Kazakhstan extends Independence Day greetings, hails ties with Estonia
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday extended greetings to his Estonian counterpart President Alar Karis on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory letter, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the state visit paid by Estonian President Alar Karis last year provided fresh impetus to the promotion of bilateral cooperation by strengthening political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Alar Karis further success in his responsible state activity, and the friendly people of Estonia – wellbeing and prosperity.
