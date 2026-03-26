President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to President of Bangladesh

The Head of State expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Bangladesh, founded on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Mohammed Shahabuddin success in his responsible state duties, and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to President of Greece Konstantinos Tasoulas on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.