President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to King of Sweden
10:53, 6 June 2025
President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to Carl XVI Gustaf on the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In the telegram, the President notes that this "significant holiday symbolises unity, historical heritage and strong democratic traditions, deeply honoured by the Swedish people."
"I am convinced that under your wise leadership Sweden will continue to serve as an example of sustainable development and innovation," the telegram reads.
