    President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to King of Sweden

    10:53, 6 June 2025

    President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to Carl XVI Gustaf on the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In the telegram, the  President notes that this "significant holiday symbolises unity, historical heritage and strong democratic traditions, deeply honoured by the Swedish people."

    "I am convinced that under your wise leadership Sweden will continue to serve as an example of sustainable development and innovation," the telegram reads.

    Earlier, the President congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday. 

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
