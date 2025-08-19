President Tokayev reviews Shymkent city’s economic progress

As Syzdykbekov said, investment in fixed assets grew 31% to 360 billion tenge, while industrial output reached nearly 680 billion tenge since early this year. The construction sector also showed strong momentum, with more than 517,000 square meters of housing commissioned.

To expand Shymkent’s industrial base, authorities two new economic zones — Zhuldyz and Bozaryk were launched. The number of small and medium-sized enterprises has surpassed 139,000, employing around 245,000 people, according to Syzdykbekov.

A new airport terminal has been constructed; the city’s railway station has been modernized; and as part of the national Future Schools program, 12 schools, a Palace of Schoolchildren, as well as a mini-football center, and a sports complex have been commissioned, said the mayor.

In transport, the southern bypass road and two major interchanges have been opened. Street lighting projects have also expanded, with 2,270 streets illuminated last year and 2,743 more this year.

The government has also moved to reclaim assets into state ownership, including the Ice Palace, the Central Water Sports Complex, City Polyclinic No. 2, the World of Fantasy technopark, and Ken Baba Park.

In conclusion, President Tokayev tasked the Shymkent mayor with further diversifying the local economy, attracting new investment, strengthening support for small and medium-sized businesses, accelerating road modernization, and addressing shortages of school capacity and housing. The Head of State also stressed the need to begin construction of a new airport runway.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveys a new building of the National Security Committee Department in Astana.