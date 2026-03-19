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    Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend G20 Summit

    12:06, 19 March 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter from President of the United States Donald Trump, Qazinform News Agency quotes President’s Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.

    Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend G20 Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In the letter, Donald Trump expressed appreciation for his meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington in February.

    The U.S. leader emphasized that he looks forward to welcoming the Kazakh President again at the next Board of Peace session and at the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami at the end of 2026.

    Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting.

    Earlier, President Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit. 

    President President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA USA Donald Trump Politics Foreign policy
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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