Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend G20 Summit

In the letter, Donald Trump expressed appreciation for his meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington in February.

The U.S. leader emphasized that he looks forward to welcoming the Kazakh President again at the next Board of Peace session and at the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami at the end of 2026.

Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting.

Earlier, President Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit.