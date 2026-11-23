Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the Qurultay’s work to date and on the Adilet Party's activities.

The Chairman of the Qurultay reported that deputies have adopted 18 laws, and 38 draft laws are under consideration.

Particular attention is being paid to the legislative support of the tasks set by the President at the opening of the first session of the Qurultay and in the State of the Nation Address. A new Civil Code is being drafted, and initiatives are being developed to protect children’s rights, support teachers and healthcare workers, and address other socially significant areas.

The national budget for 2027-2029 has been adopted. At the deputies’ initiative, it provides an additional 47 billion tenge for 52 infrastructure projects in the regions. The funds will be used to modernize heating, electricity, gas and water supply systems, as well as to develop social infrastructure.

Measures to strengthen parliamentary oversight of the implementation of adopted laws were presented separately. In particular, rules for legislative monitoring have been approved, providing for an assessment of the effectiveness of law enforcement practice and of the outcomes of decisions taken. Work continues on introducing the e-Quryltai system and artificial intelligence technologies to analyze draft laws and identify legal inconsistencies and potential risks.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening feedback from the public through the Public Reception Office of the Qurultay and the e-Otinish system. Issues raised by citizens are taken into account when drafting legislative initiatives. Since the beginning of the session, deputies have sent a total of 111 parliamentary inquiries on pressing socio-economic issues.

Aibek Dadebay reported on the expansion of dialogue with the expert community, public organizations, the regions, and international partners. A Council for Interaction with Maslikhats has been established, and cooperation with UNICEF on the protection of children’s rights has been launched. The AI-Quryltai artificial intelligence platform was presented at the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

The Head of State was also informed about the activities of the Adilet party. Together with the Government, the party has developed a draft Roadmap for the implementation of its 2026-2031 election program, comprising 303 measures. Digital monitoring tools are being introduced to track their implementation.

The party’s public reception offices have received more than 14,000 appeals, over 8,300 of which have been resolved positively. As part of party oversight, about 300 social infrastructure facilities have been inspected, and almost 80% of the violations found have been eliminated. Under the Qaryzsyz Qogam (Debt-Free Society) project, assistance has been provided to more than 12,000 citizens.

The party has introduced the Adilet.365 digital system, which tracks voters’ requests and monitors the implementation of instructions.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed priorities for further legislative and party work. The focus is on implementing the Head of State’s instructions, fulfilling election commitments, and making concrete decisions to improve citizens’ well-being.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas National Company.