Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the national company’s performance over the first ten months of 2026.

According to Askhat Khassenov, KazMunayGas’s market capitalization currently stands at 22 trillion tenge. The company’s financial position remains stable, enabling it to carry out large-scale investment projects totaling 16.7 trillion tenge.

The Head of State was informed that the company has adopted a geological exploration program for 2026-2030. The program’s 23 projects provide for large-scale seismic surveys covering 60,000 linear km and the drilling of 26 prospecting and exploration wells, with a total geological resource potential of 4.7 billion tons of fuel equivalent.

KazMunayGas also carries out ongoing additional exploration at its producing assets. The West Karasor field in Atyrau region and the Coastal Zone of the Karazhanbas field in Mangystau region have been put into commercial development.

The President was briefed on the introduction of AI-powered “digital twins” at the company’s oil fields.

The Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas reported on investment projects to increase marketable gas production from 2.6 to 4.5 billion cubic meters in the short term. Gas facilities are under construction in Atyrau, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions. Work continues on developing additional export routes. Domestic refineries processed 14.9 million tons of crude oil during the reporting period. By the end of this year, production of light petroleum products is expected to increase by 800,000 tons compared to last year. Work continues on expanding the Shymkent Refinery to 12 million tons per year and the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant from 6 to 9 million tons per year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress of major petrochemical projects in Atyrau region for polyethylene production and the construction of a gas separation complex.

Special attention was paid to social projects in the country’s regions. Since the beginning of the year, KazMunayGas employees have planted 386,000 trees as part of the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Qazaqstan.

Following the meeting, the President instructed the company to continue its systematic work on the geological exploration and investment projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved the establishment of an expert group on strategic development under the President of Kazakhstan and endorsed its initial composition.