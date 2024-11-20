President Tokayev reveals spheres that are of equal interest to Kazakhstan and Hungary

During the meeting, Kazakh leader Tokayev noted that over 30 years of diplomatic relations, the fraternal nations have established a trustful political dialogue, strong economic cooperation and close cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo: Akorda

Taking into account the common history and culture, Kazakhstan and Hungary have established strong bilateral relations. It was in Budapest that our country’s first embassy in Europe was opened 30 years ago. Our countries have huge potential for promoting productive cooperation. I’d like to note that Hungary was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. My state visit to Budapest is a clear demonstration of our mutual desire to further deepen our multifaceted cooperation, said the Kazakh President.

Head of State Tokayev drew attention to the importance of expanding trade-economic and investment ties. According to him, Kazakhstan and Hungary are equally interested in developing spheres such as energy, transport, logistics, metallurgy, renewable energy, agriculture, pharmacy, food industry and others.

In turn, Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok pointed out that the nations have shared historic roots and aspirations despite the geographical distance.

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan is located at the crossroads of the ancient Silk Road. Your country is the leader in terms of economic development in Central Asia. Continued cordial relations between peoples is the top priority for Kazakhstan. Your country greatly contributes to peace and stability. Today, Hungary and Kazakhstan make their utmost to enhance multifaceted cooperation. Cultural relations between our nations are centuries old. Hungarians are well familiar with the traditions of Kazakh life. Th name of the city of Almaty sounds warm in our native language, as ‘alma’ also means apple in the Hungarian language, said the Hungarian President.

Special attention was placed to greater cultural and humanitarian ties. The need to strengthen academic and scientific exchanges between the top universities of Kazakhstan and Hungary was noted.

The Presidents exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda as well as discussed interaction within multilateral organizations.

Previously it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at Sándor Palace for meeting with President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome in Hungary.

What are the future prospects for developing relations, and what connects Kazakhstan and Hungary? Find out more in the analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.