President Tokayev receives U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller

The Kazakh President noted the importance of the meeting which is expected to give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted that since the first days of Kazakhstan’s independence, the United States has been our reliable partner.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on joint achievements in such key areas as regional and international security, nuclear non-proliferation, as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation, highlighting that trade turnover between the two countries demonstrates steady growth and has already hit the mark of $4 billion.

For her part, Carol Miller thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome and pointed out the United States' interest in continuation of a fruitful dialogue.

The sides also discussed the priority issues of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the implementation of energy and infrastructure projects, development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as expansion of transport-logistics ties between the countries.

The parties also exchanged views on the topical issues of regional and international agenda.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of talks between Putin and Trump.