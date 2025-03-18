Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes results of talks between Putin and Trump

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of the talks between Putin and Trump, noting their importance for long-term peace and security in Eurasia, said Adviser to the President – ​​Press Secretary of the President Ruslan Zheldibay.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes the results of the telephone talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Ukraine. The Head of our State believes that the leaders of the two countries have shown a desire to achieve long-term peace based on specific agreements, which is essential to ensure Eurasian security. Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan called on all involved powers to begin the negotiation process on Ukraine in order to develop a "peace formula" and at the BRICS summit supported the peace plan of China and Brazil," he shared.

Earlier, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin talked about "the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict," as reported by the press secretary of the United States president. The parties reached an agreement to commence negotiations on a ceasefire in the energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as technical discussions on a maritime armistice in the Black Sea. According to the post, the “negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East”.