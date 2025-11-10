President Tokayev receives top padel officials

"The meeting focused on the prospects for developing padel in Kazakhstan. Currently, the country has a community of more than 1,500 players, with regional federations established in 16 regions," the statement says.



The President emphasized the government's strong focus on developing mass sports and building modern infrastructure. At present, Kazakhstan has 17 padel courts. The ADD PADEL ARENA sports complex, featuring 10 international-standard courts, is set to open in Almaty in 2027. The arena will be one of the most advanced in Central Asia, making it possible to host Premier Padel-level tournaments.

The Head of State also addressed football development, noting ongoing reforms in the country, including the privatization of football clubs and the creation of a competitive environment.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, as a member of UEFA's Executive Committee and shareholder of Paris Saint-Germain, for his contribution to promoting football.

In conclusion, President Tokayev expressed confidence that strengthening cooperation with the International Padel Federation will contribute to the development and popularization of the sport in Kazakhstan.

