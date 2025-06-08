President Tokayev receives newly appointed Defense Minister Kossanov
15:34, 8 June 2025
President – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received newly appointed Minister of Defense Dauren Kossanov, the press service of Akorda reported.
At the meeting, the Head of State assigned Dauren Kossanov with a number of tasks, concerning strengthening the army's combat readiness, introduction of digital solutions in the command and control system, enhancement of the capabilities of the Special Operations Forces, improvement of the effectiveness of social and ideological work, and modernization of military infrastructure.
Earlier, the President decreed to appoint Dauren Kossanov as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan