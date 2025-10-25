President Tokayev receives National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

The President was briefed on the main results of the NSC’s activities since the year beginning and the tasks ahead.

Yermek Sagimbayev reported that the national security authorities had detained 67 individuals involved in extremism and terrorism. Additionally, 83 followers of radical ideology were convicted.

In coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the activities of 17 criminal groups were disrupted, 244 members of these groups were detained, and 96 individuals were placed under arrest.

Authorities seized 453 firearms, 64 grenades, and around 6,000 ammunition items from illegal circulation. They also dismantled 16 drug laboratories and 25 international and 19 regional drug trafficking channels. Approximately 20 tons of narcotic substances were confiscated, including 13 tons of Colombian cocaine and 10 tons of precursors.

As part of ensuring economic security and within anti-corruption efforts, the NSC prevented damage to the state amounting to 3.8 trillion tenge. 255 billion tenge was recovered to the budget. A total of 91 criminal cases related to corruption were initiated.

Following the meeting, the President set a number of directives concerning the activities of the national security agencies.

