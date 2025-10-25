President takes part in State Flag raising ceremony
12:45, 25 October 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn State Flag raising ceremony on the square in front of the Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
The event was dedicated to Republic Day and the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan.
The Chief of the Guard of Honor reported to the President, after which the State Flag was raised and the National Anthem was performed.
Similar flag-raising ceremonies will be held across all regions of the country.
Earlier, the Head of State extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day.
.