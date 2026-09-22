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    President Tokayev receives Natalia Bocharova

    16:50, 22 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met Secretary-General of the International Organization for the Russian Language, Natalia Bocharova, in Akorda today, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Tokayev, Bocharova
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the fundamental importance of establishing the Organization as a modern, authoritative, and effectively functioning structure focused on strengthening humanitarian ties.

    Tokayev, Bocharova
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in education, science, and culture. 

    Tokayev, Bocharova
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the President, in implementing joint projects, it is essential to ensure a balanced consideration of the interests of all member states. 

    As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, language should unite people and serve mutual understanding rather than become a subject of politicization.

    Tokayev, Bocharova
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In turn, Natalia Bocharova expressed her gratitude to the Head of State for the support of the Organization’s activities and informed him of plans for its further development.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 126-member composition of Khalyk Kenesi.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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