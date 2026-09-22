President Tokayev receives Natalia Bocharova

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the fundamental importance of establishing the Organization as a modern, authoritative, and effectively functioning structure focused on strengthening humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: Akorda

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in education, science, and culture.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the President, in implementing joint projects, it is essential to ensure a balanced consideration of the interests of all member states.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, language should unite people and serve mutual understanding rather than become a subject of politicization.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Natalia Bocharova expressed her gratitude to the Head of State for the support of the Organization’s activities and informed him of plans for its further development.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 126-member composition of Khalyk Kenesi.