Kazakh Foreign Minister meets with Georgian Ambassador

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgia relations based on traditional friendship and partnership.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister welcomed the well-established regular contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries, noting that inter-ministerial political consultations and work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation serve as important mechanisms of bilateral cooperation.

Special attention was paid to developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as expanding collaboration in the transport and logistics sector, including projects within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the “Middle Corridor”).

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

