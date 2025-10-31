President Tokayev receives MEPhI rector Vladimir Shevchenko

During talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the strategic importance of nuclear energy for Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Vladimir Shevchenko that Kazakhstan is implementing the large-scale project to build its first nuclear power station with the participation of the international consortium led by Rosatom. In addition, the country seeks to construct several more stations.

In 2022, the MEPhI branch campus was inaugurated in Almaty, which already saw its first graduation ceremony for the master's program.

According to the President, this partnership will contribute to the training of highly qualified professionals in nuclear energy.

MEPhI is recognized as one of the world’s leading institutions in the development of nuclear science and the training of specialists in the nuclear energy field.

