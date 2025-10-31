Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with President of Beijing Language and Culture University Duan Peng

During talks, President Tokayev highlighted that the opening of the University’s branch campus in Astana became another vivid symbol of the high-level productive cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, contributing to greater humanitarian ties and formation of intellectual bridges between the nations.

For his part, Duan Peng briefed the Kazakh President about the prospects of implementing joint projects in applied linguistics and digital learning.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is participating in the 2nd International Forum of Strategic Partners titled “Kazakhstan is a territory of academic knowledge” held in the Kazakh capital. The event brought together the heads of leading foreign universities and representatives of international rating and accreditation agencies.