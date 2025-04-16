President Tokayev receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

Since the beginning of the session, the Majilis has submitted 62 laws to the Senate. 55 of them, including the Water Code of Kazakhstan, the laws on the financial market development and protection of the rights of financial service consumers, the laws on determining the country of origin of goods, on healthcare and gambling industry, were signed by the President.

76 draft laws are now under the Majilis’ consideration. In line with the President’s directive, the deputies are working on the tax and construction codes, the draft laws on Compulsory Social Health Insurance, development of science-intensive territories, optimization of criminal procedure legislation, and on artificial intelligence.

The Chairman of the Majilis reported on the results of the first reading of the new Tax Code and legislative support of the President's tasks set at the Ulttyq Qurultay’s meeting in Burabay.

The President was also reported about the implementation of AMANAT Party’s projects (Qaryzsyz Qogam or Debt-Free Society, Auyl Amanaty, Zher Amanaty and School of Akims).

Yerlan Koshanov also reported on the results of parliamentary diplomacy. Thus, a delegation of the Parliament took part in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, where it presented information on the implementation of Presidential reforms to ensure social justice. Active work is also carried out within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, TurkPA, CIS IPa and other inter-parliamentary organizations.