President Tokayev receives letters of credence from foreign ambassadors
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the copies of credentials from the ambassadors of seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Those presenting their credentials were Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus Aleksei Bogdanov, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Piyapin Niyomrerks, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Stefan Gorda, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Thit Linn Ohn, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya Peter Mutuku Mathuki, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania Blerta Kadzadej, and Ambassador of the Republic of Italy Antonello De Riu.
The President congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured that the Kazakh side will provide all-round support in their activities.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan pursues peace-loving and multi-vector foreign policy.
The President said that in international relations it is important to be guided by the principles based on dialogue and cooperation, as well as adherence to the UN Charter.
Earlier, the Head of State signed amendments to the Consular Charter of Kazakhstan