President Tokayev receives letters of credence from foreign ambassadors

Those presenting their credentials were Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus Aleksei Bogdanov, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Piyapin Niyomrerks, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Stefan Gorda, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Thit Linn Ohn, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya Peter Mutuku Mathuki, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania Blerta Kadzadej, and Ambassador of the Republic of Italy Antonello De Riu.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured that the Kazakh side will provide all-round support in their activities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan pursues peace-loving and multi-vector foreign policy.

The President said that in international relations it is important to be guided by the principles based on dialogue and cooperation, as well as adherence to the UN Charter.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Head of State signed amendments to the Consular Charter of Kazakhstan