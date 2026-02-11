President Tokayev receives letters of credence from ambassadors of Greece and Portugal

In his welcoming remarks, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues an exclusively peaceful foreign policy. According to him, all issues that exist in today’s world must be resolved solely through peaceful means, using diplomatic channels and instruments, according to the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President conveyed his greetings to the heads of state and government of Greece and Portugal and invited them to pay a visit to Astana.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, President Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official commencement of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and confirmed the readiness of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide them with comprehensive support.

