Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Iran on Islamic Revolution Day
14:08, 11 February 2026
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Masoud Pezeshkian on the Islamic Revolution Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.
The Kazakh President expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop for the benefit of two nations.
The Head of State wished the President of Iran success in his responsible activities, and the Iranian people well-being.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following the Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in Japan’s parliamentary elections.