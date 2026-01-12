President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the Agency’s main results for the year 2025 and its strategic objectives for the upcoming period.

According to the report, investigations were completed into 1,135 criminal cases, with damages totaling 141.5 billion tenge reimbursed to victims. Law enforcement dismantled 15 criminal groups and shut down 29 illegal cash-out platforms with a total turnover exceeding 128 billion tenge.

The Agency also suppressed the operations of 22 shadow cryptocurrency exchangers involved in laundering proceeds from drug trafficking and fraud. Over 1,100 illegal online crypto-exchange services and 20,000 so-called “drop cards” used to legalize drug-related revenues were blocked.

In the financial sector, business relations were terminated with around 2,000 companies and 56,000 individuals suspected of money laundering.

Unjustified budget expenditures totaling 264.2 billion tenge were prevented across 53 infrastructure projects. The Financial Monitoring Agency also stopped speculative price hikes for socially important coal by exposing a scheme involving illegal payments worth 2 billion tenge to executives of a commodity exchange.

The Agency prevented fuel shortages by uncovering the smuggling of 102,000 tonnes of gasoline abroad.

The head of the law enforcement authority also reported on the measures to protect citizens from involvement in online gambling. Criminal financial flows of over 2.1 trillion tenge facilitated by 35 payment organizations were exposed.

Additionally, authorities identified cases involving the issuance of 625 land plots to 437 subsoil users who were not conducting natural resource exploration, as well as the export of over 382,000 tons of illegally extracted minerals.

Zhanat Elimanov also informed about uncovered systemic instances of falsified reporting within the Social Health Insurance System, where the volume of services provided was artificially inflated by 26 billion tenge. These findings included cases of phantom medical services billed for deceased persons.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a series of specific directives regarding the Agency’s key priorities.

As Qazinform reported earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with State Councilor Erlan Karin and Presidential Aide on Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhienbayev to discuss parliamentary reform.