President: Citizens to make final decision on constitutional reform via national referendum

Erlan Karin briefed the Head of State on the results of the January 9 session of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform. The group finalized core approaches for the future unicameral Parliament, including its status, powers, and functions, and defined how it will interact with other branches of government.

The next meeting, scheduled for January 15, will focus on the new Parliament’s role in ensuring the effective functioning of key government institutions.

As for Yerzhan Zhienbayev, he presented the President with new proposals from the working group and the public regarding the constitutional reform.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of considering all public initiatives and opinions. He also stated that the final decision on the constitutional reform will be made by the citizens of Kazakhstan through a national referendum.

Additionally, the meeting addressed preparations for the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai (Congress) in Kyzylorda. The President approved January 20 as the date for the Kurultai session and issued specific instructions for the event's organizational and content-related preparations.

