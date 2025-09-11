President Tokayev receives Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency to discuss economic liberalization

During the meeting, the Kazakh President was briefed on the work done on the implementation of the order on measures to liberalize the economy.

Omarov reported that in order to reduce the state’s share in the economy, a list of more than 450 enterprises with state participation was compiled for transfer to the competitive environment with the National Privatization Office involved.

According to him, as part of the country’s efforts to promote competition in key commodity markets, exchange activities have been brought into alignment with legislation and modern market trading conditions. The number of commodity exchanges operating in Kazakhstan has been reduced to 3 from 22 since the Agency took on the functions of state control in this area.

The Head of State was also informed about the plans of the Agency’s future plans.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev set a number of instructions to the Agency’s Chairman Marat Omarov, focusing on promoting competition in key economic sectors, investigations conducted by the Agency, as well as protection of interests of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with participants of the Constitutional Legislation International Forum.