Kazakh President meets with participants of Constitutional Legislation International Forum

The meeting was attended by Claire Bazy Malaurie, the President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission), Mohammed bin Hamad Al Badi, the President of the Federal Supreme Court of the UAE, Luke Malaba, the President of the Conference of African Constitutional Jurisdictions and Bayasgalan Gungaa, the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Mongolia.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to them for their visit to Kazakhstan.

The President said Kazakhstan highly appreciates the exceptional role of the Venice Commission and its exemplary legal practice, along with the advanced constitutional policies of other countries, as important reference points guiding the development of democratic institutions and ensuring sustainable guarantees of human rights. As Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of its Constitution, the country again highlights its fundamental role in ensuring social harmony, stability, and dynamic development in the face of global challenges.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told them about Kazakhstan’s large-scale political, economic, and constitutional reforms. He emphasized the recent amendments to the Constitution have strengthened the role of the representative branch and human rights institutions, while also enhancing the accountability of the executive branch. The reestablished Constitutional Court significantly improved access to justice.

He added the Law and Order principle is being developed in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State also focused on his Address to the Nation that reflects commitment to modernization, innovations, sustainable development, strengthening Kazakhstan’s positions in the global arena and promoting new opportunities for international cooperation. He stressed the key goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a technologically advanced state. That’s why the wide adoption of AI and total digitalization became a new national idea.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed Kazakhstan’s hope for continued cooperation among constitutional review bodies and wished success to the upcoming forum.

