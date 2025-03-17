President Tokayev received Director of Institute of Diplomacy Alexey Volkov

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the Director of the Institute of Diplomacy of the Public Administration Academy, Alexey Volkov, in connection with his nomination for the position of the Deputy Secretary General of the International Organization for Russian Language.

This structure was set up to promote humanitarian initiatives, implementation of joint projects of the member states in the field of culture, science and education. The founding members of the organization are six countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

