National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President

Those attending debated the results of the implementation of the 2021-2025 national security risk management action plan in 2024 that was adopted for the development of the national security strategy.

The Government members and heads of concerned state bodies reported on achieving the main indicators.

Photo credit: Akorda

They also discussed issues that need further consideration concerning social, economic, environmental and information security.

The Head of State stressed the national security strategy fulfillment should be assessed on tangible results of great importance for the society.

Following the meeting, the President set state bodies certain tasks.