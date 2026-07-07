Berik Assylov re-appointed Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan.

Berik Assylov was born on February 28, 1964, in the Zhambyl region.

He graduated from S.M. Kirov Kazakh State University in 1991 with a Law degree.

Career:

Senior investigator at the Alatau District Prosecutor's Office in Almaty; Investigator; Senior Special Investigator at the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan; Deputy Aviation Transport Prosecutor of Almaty City; Head of department at the Prosecutor General's Office; Prosecutor of Shymkent City; Deputy and First Deputy Prosecutor of the South Kazakhstan region.

Western Regional Transport Prosecutor (2006 – 2008)

Prosecutor of the Aktobe region (2008 – 2010)

Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan (2010 – 2011)

Prosecutor of Almaty (2011 – 2017)

Prosecutor of the North Kazakhstan region (2017 – 2019)

First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan (2019 – 2022)

Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan (since March 3, 2022).

Earlier, it was reported that six officials are to be re-appointed within two months following the entry into force of the new Constitution.

As previously written, the country's new Constitution, adopted in the nationwide referendum held on March 15, 2026, entered into force on July 1.