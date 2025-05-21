President Tokayev proposes to develop special document to boost trade among OTS member countries

The Kazakh President thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for the support of Kazakhstan’s efforts aimed at boosting oil exports to Europe.

The Head of State noted that in recent years, foreign experts have discussed the initiative to build the Trans-Caspian oil and gas pipeline. Such large-scale projects need coordinated actions at the transnational level, he emphasized.

Among promising areas, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is digitalization and information technologies.

He informed the summit participants of the start of laying fiber optic cable across the Caspian Sea, which will enable to expand digital connectivity in the region.“It is important to boost trade between our countries and expand its range. Last year, Kazakhstan’s trade with the OTS member states reached $11.4 billion, which accounts for 8% of the country’s foreign trade turnover. This is a good indicator, but it can be increased. In this regard, I propose to develop a special document to develop trade,” said the President.In his speech, the President also stated the need to deepen cooperation in agriculture. In this context, the Head of State proposed to establish cooperation between the OTS and the Islamic Organization for Food Security. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, joint response to increased natural disasters needs special attention too. As an example, he mentioned noticeable decrease of the Caspian Sea level, which negatively affects ecology, economy and people’s quality of life. The Head of State called the Turkic states for carrying out joint researches and developing common environmental solutions.Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev addressed the event.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Varkert Bazar Pavilion in Budapest to take part in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

The Kazakh President also held talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.