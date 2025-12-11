President Tokayev proposes to adopt interstate program to preserve Caspian Sea

He pointed out the need to adopt an interstate program to preserve the Caspian Sea water and start implementing joint measures.

The Head of State said that the fate of the Caspian Sea had become one of the most pressing issues today, requiring urgent action.

He said that the decline in sea level is already having a serious impact both on the region's ecology and economy.

He noted that solving this common problem is possible only through the consolidation of efforts by all five states.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that international organizations and financial institutions should be actively involved in this process.

“As you know, at the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization I proposed the creation of a center for the study of water issues. In this regard, to preserve the Caspian’s water resources, it is necessary to adopt an interstate program and begin implementing joint measures,” said the Kazakh President.

According to him, next year, Kazakhstan plans to participate in the VII Caspian Summit in Tehran.

The President also proposed to hold the IV Caspian Economic Forum in the nearest two years.

He highlighted that these events open up broad opportunities for a comprehensive consideration of the Caspian Sea problems, and development of efficient solutions

Photo credit: Akorda

