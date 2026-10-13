President Tokayev proposes partnership between Aktau, Kuryk ports with Antwerp-Bruges

He noted that Kazakhstan was making substantial investments in modernizing its railway and road infrastructure, seaports, and terminals along the Middle Corridor.

“In this context, Belgium’s rich experience as a major European logistics center is particularly valuable to us. We anticipate a concrete partnership linking the ports of Antwerp-Bruges with the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. This could open wider markets for our metals, petrochemicals and agricultural products,” he said.

The President identified the development of artificial intelligence and the technology industry as key priorities for strengthening the partnership.

“Driven by AI and digital transformation, we are accelerating landmark initiatives like Alem Ai and Alatau City to build next-generation hubs for advanced industries. Belgium’s strength in semiconductor research opens new opportunities for new projects and partnerships," the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also drew attention to the prospects for expanding cooperation in energy and petrochemicals.

“Kazakhstan is a reliable oil supplier to European markets. At the same time, there is considerable potential for cooperation in renewables, energy efficiency, industrial decarbonization and hydrogen production. I invite Belgian companies to pursue joint projects in advanced processing, chemicals and high-value polymer products,” the President proposed.

The President went on to note that the energy transition and the development of the digital economy were creating significant opportunities for industrial cooperation in critical minerals.

The Head of State welcomed the Kazakhstan-Belgium Roundtable on Critical Minerals held as part of King Philippe’s state visit.

“Kazakhstan already produces 21 of the 34 raw materials considered critical to European industry and supplies Belgium with titanium and molybdenum products. By combining our resource potential with Belgian investment, technologies and expertise, we can establish a strategic partnership in this critically important area. I look forward to concrete investment and technology projects as a practical outcome of this event. Our ambition is to develop a stronger domestic processing industry and produce more high-value goods. John Cockerill’s partnership with Qarmet on new galvanizing and coating facilities is a concrete example of our industrial cooperation. We also welcome Belgian partners in geological exploration, advanced processing and metals recycling,” the President said.

As written earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is Belgium’s largest trading partner in Central Asia.

Qazinform previously reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.