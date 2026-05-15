Tokayev hails Uzbekistan’s role in opening Turkistan mosque

The Head of State announced during the opening ceremony of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to note with deep gratitude that today, with the support of Uzbekistan, a new mosque has opened in Turkestan. I thank President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people for their special contribution," said Tokayev. "It is a historic symbol of solidarity between the Kazakh and Uzbek peoples. In my opinion, it would be quite appropriate to name the mosque in honor of Miromon Ata. I have no doubt that our brothers will support this decision. We are confident that this sacred site will serve as a symbol of everlasting friendship between our peoples,” he noted

As reported earlier, the mosque was built as a gift from the leader of Uzbekistan to the residents of Turkistan and all Kazakhstanis. Prior to the summit, the heads of state visited the new mosque.