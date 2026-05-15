Kazakh, Uzbek presidents tour new mosque in Turkistan

According to Akorda, verses from the Quran were recited in the central prayer hall in the presence of the heads of state. The mosque was built as a gift from the Uzbek leader to the residents of Turkistan and all Kazakhstanis.

Photo credit: Akorda

The mosque's architecture combines traditional Islamic design with modern construction technologies. The facade and interior are decorated with national ornaments and elements of Muslim calligraphy. The height of the minarets is 61 meters.

Photo credit: Akorda

The mosque boasts modern infrastructure, complemented by beautifully landscaped grounds, featuring installed lighting, leisure areas, and fountains.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Turkistan to participate in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.