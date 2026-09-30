President Tokayev proposes establishing Representative Office of Bavarian Business in Almaty

Taking into account Bavaria’s advanced expertise in agricultural machinery, precision farming, water-saving technologies and food processing, he proposed launching Kazakhstan-Bavaria model farms focused on producing and processing high-quality agricultural products in line with European standards.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also presented the Alatau City project in Munich as a unique platform for business, investment and innovation. Bavarian companies could use Alatau City to establish engineering and service operations, demonstrate their solutions, identify local partners and implement investment projects.

According to the President, the success of all these projects depends on qualified personnel. In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in drawing on Bavaria’s experience with the dual vocational education system. He stressed that professional training and the development of engineering skills could become an integral part of major industrial projects implemented by Bavarian companies in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Head of State proposed establishing a Representative Office of Bavarian business in Almaty, which could serve the interests of German companies both in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia.

Earlier, the Head of State highlighted the strong presence of leading Bavarian companies, including Siemens, Siemens Energy, Knauf, Horsch, and others in Kazakhstan