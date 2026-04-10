President Tokayev proposes establishing Order of Al Farabi

While highlighting that the Great Steppe has produced many brilliant minds, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “A special place belongs to the world-famous philosopher Al-Farabi, whose heritage is the pinnacle of civilization and a priceless asset of all mankind."

In this regard, the Kazakh President stressed the importance to establish the Order of Al Farabi, destined to be one of our most prestigious national honors. The Order will be given to citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievement and significant contributions to the fields of education, science, culture, and spiritual life.

This year, Meiirim, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, and Al Farabi Orders are set to be handed over for the first time ahead of Republic Day.

Previously, Qazinform reported the Head of State had reminded of the significance of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign at the awarding ceremony in Astana.