Kazakh President highlights Taza Qazaqstan campaign mission

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for building a culture of cleanliness and fostering a careful attitude toward the environment. He also emphasized the importance of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign stressing that its mission goes beyond urban and rural improvement.

Its initiative aims to renew public consciousness, fostering citizens’ sense of responsibility and care for the homeland.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined that values such as responsibility, justice, and mutual respect are essential for growth and prosperity, and form the foundation of the new People’s Constitution.

He noted that Kazakhstan took the path of development and became a globally competitive nation.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that elections to the Qurultay will be held in August 2026.