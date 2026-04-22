President Tokayev proposes establishing International Day of Aral Sea under UN

The Kazakh leader stressed the need for stronger cooperation and solidarity among Central Asian countries to address growing water and ecological issues. Tokayev also noted that while Kyrgyzstan has suspended its participation in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan respects this decision and remains open to continued collaboration, stressing the importance of Kyrgyzstan’s experience for regional sustainability.

President Tokayev called for closer cooperation with international organizations and financial institutions to support key environmental projects. He also reiterated his proposal to create an International Water Organization within the UN to strengthen global coordination on water security, suggesting it could be presented as a joint initiative by Central Asian countries.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to jointly put forward the initiative to establish International Days of the Aral Sea, as well as the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers, under the UN to raise awareness of the region’s water system.

In conclusion, President Tokayev highlighted that the Aral Sea situation is both a major ecological challenge for regional states and a public test of our ability to cooperate for tangible results.

The Kazakh leader stressed that the future of Central Asia depends on unity, dialogue, and joint action, noting the importance of water security for the region.

The meeting also featured speeches by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the head of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the water volume in the North Aral Sea rises to 23.5 cubic kilometers.