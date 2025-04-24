EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev presents state awards to mark 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People

    15:35, 24 April 2025

    This has been informed in a statement by the press service of Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev presents state awards to celebrate 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By presidential order, a group of citizens were honored with state awards for their contribution to enhancing peace, friendship and inter-ethnic cooperation on the occasion of 30 years of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, reads the statement.

    Earlier it was reported that the 34th session of Kazakhstan's Assembly of the People had kicked off in Astana under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Awards People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All