President Tokayev presents state awards to mark 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People
15:35, 24 April 2025
This has been informed in a statement by the press service of Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By presidential order, a group of citizens were honored with state awards for their contribution to enhancing peace, friendship and inter-ethnic cooperation on the occasion of 30 years of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, reads the statement.
Earlier it was reported that the 34th session of Kazakhstan's Assembly of the People had kicked off in Astana under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.